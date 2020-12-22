New Corona Strain In UK: No Christmas, Messy Brexit – What Next?

In a surprise move, France has gone further than other European countries and has unilaterally banned people and freight coming from the UK, whether by road, air, sea or rail, for 48 hours from Sunday night.

The port of Dover was also closed to all vehicle traffic leaving the UK, leading to miles of lorry back-ups. There is growing concern that this will lead to food and supply shortages. The food chain Sainsbury’s has already warned that some fruits and vegetables could be missing from its shelves if the freight crisis is not resolved urgently.

Germany, which holds the presidency of the European Union, is holding urgent meetings to resolve the crisis — and the phone lines between Brussels and London are undoubtedly red hot. The situation could further complicate Brexit talks with Britain and the European Union still in deadlock over post-Brexit trade relations as a 31 December deadline looms. Various issues like fisheries are plaguing negotiations.