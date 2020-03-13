Will Hindutva Help Uddhav Thackeray ‘Redeem’ Shiv Sena?

It seems that the Shiv Sena is staring at an unprecedented identity crisis despite having risen to power stitching an incoherent alliance — actually, owing to that — in Maharashtra. And ‘Hindutva’ seems to be Uddhav Thackeray’s only mantra to redeem his party, seeing the way he has been desperately trying to appropriate it after breaking up with his old Hindutva ally, the BJP. Though some call it Uddhav’s frantic bid to latch on to his core constituency which could be eroding as he cosied up to arch rivals, the Congress and the NCP, for the taste of power.

That’s not all. Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray is, in fact, gearing up to face a three-cornered battle in the State, apparently with the BJP, the Congress and the MNS. And, respectively, Hindutva, development and ‘Maratha Pride’ seem to be the three ultimate weapons to reclaim his party’s lost glory in Maharashtra.