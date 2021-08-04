Article 370: Despite Modi Govt’s Move, J&K Panchayats Lack Direction

Two years after the constitutional changes in Jammu and Kashmir, the Valley is so calm that it doesn’t seem like Kashmir — normally ebullient, irascible and dramatically expressive. To be sure, the locale is as lovely as always. Crystal springs and green paddy fields surround lush Chinars against the backdrop of mountains and rose-tinted sunsets.

Within that idyll, things are so calm that one might even say that the generally plaintive Kashmiri — the perennial loud victim — is happy today. But scratch the surface, and even those who seem to have gained something over the past two years turn out to be somewhat stressed, even a bit glum inside.

Newly elected grassroots representatives are arguably the biggest gainers. But many of them aren’t sanguine about how people actually feel. An elected panch says people used to be “50-50” in being for and against India, but that has changed now.

This panch has joined the relatively Delhi-oriented Apni Party, after having toyed with the idea of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It’s not that he admires either party, but only that many seek advantage from party affiliation, rather than ideological or other affinities.