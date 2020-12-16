Why India Must Not Give Up on Turk-Afghan-Pak-India Gas Pipeline

As a new administration is about to take charge in Washington, DC, uncertainty abounds in Afghanistan. Since the signing of the Doha peace agreement in February 2020 between the US and the Taliban, Afghanistan has been wracked by violence, increasingly brutal even by the standards of the blood-soaked country. Targets have become increasingly more vulnerable – hospitals, maternity hospitals, gurdwaras, universities – almost no institution or location has been spared.

At the time of writing, rockets were being hurled at Kabul.

The United Nations documented 3,458 civilian casualties (1,282 killed and 2,176 injured ) in the first half of 2020, in a report released in July this year.