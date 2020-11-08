Donald Trump Saga Shows Why India Needs the Presidential System

As president, Trump failed to grasp that country’s serious restrictions on Executive overreach. His ban on Muslim immigration was stopped by legal challenges, until he removed religion as its basis. His separation of children from their undocumented immigrant parents is still being litigated in the courts. And his attempts to build a wall on the Mexican border were curtailed because Congress, the US legislature, refused to provide the funds. His signature program, the repeal of Obamacare, is still being denied by the Senate.

Among the only unilateral actions Trump was able to achieve were his withdrawals from the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris Climate Accord. He was able to accomplish those because they were seen as overreaches by his predecessor. Barack Obama had entered into those pacts without majority Senate approval, a Constitutional requirement for all binding international treaties.