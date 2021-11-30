Tripura Civic Polls: Rigging Allegations Loom Over BJP Win, TMC Opens Account

On November 25, after casting his vote, while speaking to the media, BJP MLA and former minister, Sudip Roy Barman said, “Biplab Deb could have won this election without frightening people. I have received many complaints. Complaints that are new to Tripura state and it doesn’t speak well of democracy. Even when Section 144 was imposed, outsiders from Ranibajar, Jirania, Udaipur, Kakraban, Bishalgarh violated it and entered Agartala. You know what the intention was."

