Bengal Polls 2021: Will A ‘Mahagathbandhan’ Help Mamata?

“We are not interested in aligning with the TMC. Why is the TMC now interested in an alliance with us after poaching our MLAs over the last 10 years? If Mamata Banerjee is keen on fighting the BJP, then she should join the Congress as it is the only pan-India platform to fight against communalism,” said State Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Choudhary.

Senior CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty wondered why the TMC was trying to woo the Left parties and the Congress after branding them as “negligible” political forces in West Bengal. He also said the BJP was trying to woo Left voters.

For the Left it will be suicidal. It has to decide who is its Enemy Number One — BJP or TMC? Though it has often been said that it’s actually the BJP — which has now taken over its significant vote share in the state — an alliance with TMC will be condemned by its cadre.

How can it ally with a party which ended its 34-year rule? How can its workers forget the bloodshed and killings, allegedly at the hands of TMC cadre?