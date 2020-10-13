How China Is Suppressing Tibetan Buddhist Nuns, ‘Erasing’ Identity

One of the recently introduced policies in Tibet is called the ‘Four Standards’, the implementation of which has been carried out in Shugsep nunnery in Tibet in October 2019.

The ‘Four Standards’ entails monks and nuns to be politically reliable entities in maintaining the “national stability.” More recently, the state has implemented the religious policy by conferring awards on monks and nuns who are regarded as “model monks and nuns”. Hence. it shows that there is a state-endorsed and colonial discourse of “empowered” Tibetan women while on the contrary, state's religious policy and increasing infiltration into Tibetan monastic spaces have completely negated the Tibetan Buddhist identity of nuns.