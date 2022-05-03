The Suspense of ‘Chaand Raat’: Why Eid Dates Differ Across the World

Most Hindu calendars, by contrast, add an additional 13th month to the year every three years to keep the months and festivals occurring in the same seasons every year. So, it’s like the Hindu calendar has a leap year every three years, except that this leap year has not one day but one whole month extra.

Most ancient calendars were lunar because they were based on a physically observable event, ie, the moon phase. Before calendars and diaries acquired a life of their own, the date could be told by simply looking up at the night sky. If you think about it, switch off all your devices and stop your book-keeping, and you have no way of saying what day of what month it is without counting from the last date you remember. The lunar calendar, on the other hand, is nature keeping a record of time in the sky.