Gandhi’s Hinduism Is Not What RSS Preaches. Why ‘Appropriate’ Him?

Hinduism is a religion which is the personal concern of every individual believer. Hindutva, on the other hand, is a political doctrine that departs fundamentally from the principal tenets of Gandhiji’s understanding of Hinduism. While Hinduism is inclusive of all ways of worship, Hindutva is indifferent to devotion and cares principally about identity. That obsession with communal identity divides India, and so is fundamentally unpatriotic.

We must continue to fight against this idea of ethno-religious nationalism, and prove that love and inclusivity remain at the heart of what it means to be a patriot. However hard Shri Mohan Bhagwat might try to redefine it, the simple fact is that it is entirely possible to be a Hindu and a ‘traitor’, and a Muslim and a ‘patriot’ — our national security archives are full of examples of each.

It was the Gandhian, Nehruvian, and Ambedkarite principles of secularism and acceptance of difference that are reflected in the Constitution that governs us today. Hindutva, unlike the spiritual and inclusive strain of Hinduism that Gandhi promoted, is a purely political ideology that appropriates Hinduism to bigoted ends.

These ideas’ current political dominance does not mean that Gandhian Hinduism is extinct; far from it. There are plenty of Indians still fighting to uphold these values, despite the Hindutva view of an exclusionary, aggressive, sectarian ‘patriotism’.

And in the process, we don’t need to appropriate Mahatma Gandhi — just to follow him.