Telangana Govt’s Fight Against COVID: Retrieving Lost Ground 

Tamil Nadu has handed over the entire responsibility of transportation and organising the decent burial of deceased COVID patients to NGOs. Nearby Andhra Pradesh started well, but has since rapidly lost control, with a daily caseload of over 8000, which is indicative of ineffective implementation of interventions. In fact, the recent news of Guntur General Hospital mortuaries full of undisposed of corpses and over 350 deaths of patients on dialysis, is alarming.

Of importance is for Telangana to immediately address the growing public perception that the government has resigned and ‘given up’, waiting for ‘herd immunity’ to help contain the pandemic. As a journalist recently said, ‘waiting for herd immunity cannot be a proxy for justifying inaction’.

These perceptions are growing with the news of tired field teams and increasing diversion of senior management to non-COVID routine activities in several states, such as, implementing policies to fulfil electoral promises, restructuring departments, demolishing buildings, organising temple functions, creating political instability, etc –– when COVID management needs undivided policy attention.