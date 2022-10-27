Indians In Israel: Mizo Teen’s Lynching is A Story of Racism Faced by Other Jews

The perks of immigrating to Israel for the Bnei Menashe is to be able to practice the religion freely. However, does this mean the end of discrimination for the Mizo Jews?

“Discrimination exists everywhere, the sources differs though. In Mizoram, the discrimination comes from my own people, my brothers and sisters, my own community and it was more hurtful since I expected them to embrace and accept me for my choice and beliefs. Here, in Israel, the discrimination comes from strangers I do not have a relationship with. I've encountered racial slurs like ‘Chinese’ often, sometimes I ignored it but sometimes, it led to physical fights”, narrates Meir. In Mizoram, they were discriminated against for their religion. In Israel, they are discriminated against for their race.

On settling down in the new culture, the immigrants have to confront the task of defining themselves in new and unfamiliar places. The integration of the Bnei Menashe into the Israel society would also mean adoption of local customs and traditions, and constructing a new identity.

There is fear among the members that the younger generations who were born in Israel would forget their Mizo roots. When I spoke to some members, we communicated in Mizo language and it was clear that the connection over their ethnicity is very much rooted in their preservation of the language and culture.