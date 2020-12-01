Killing of Iranian Nuke Scientist is Straight Out of a Spy Novel

It's like something straight out of a spy story. A quiet and low profile head of a covert nuclear effort, killed at a fashionable resort, in a hail of bullets, despite his security cover. The targeted killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, head of the Iranian nuclear effort, has not been claimed by anyone, and probably will never be. But an "unnamed" Israeli official has since said that the world should be ‘grateful’ for the assassination, removing even any naïve doubts as to who was responsible.

It was a classic covert operation, which Iran and other countries may with justification call terrorism, but in sheer professionalism, it’s hard to beat. There will be many within Delhi’s own power and intelligence corridors who will sigh in envy.