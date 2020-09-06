Sushant Death Case: Will ‘Drug Arrests’ Impact CBI Probe?

Systematic leaking of WhatsApp chats and medical records is the most unfortunate fallout of this case. It, however, reveals the stigma associated with mental illness in India. Affected families ignore or wish it away without facing up to it and seeking psychiatric help. Irrespective of the probe result, there should be a national awakening over mental health and ways to address this problem. A number of top counsellors in the country have flagged this issue before the media, suggesting a whole set of measures in this regard.

Rajput’s case brings to light how poorly we fare in our democracy in resolving issues. It took the Supreme Court to decide which agency would probe the case.

The top brass of police from Bihar and Maharashtra fought the jurisdiction battle openly before the media with their political mentors joining the shrill campaign as if the states’ pride was at stake.

Had the Mumbai Police been a little sympathetic to the family of the deceased and coopted Bihar Police in the probe and the Bihar Police, in turn, listened to reason and transferred the FIR to Mumbai, the case might have been closer to be resolved.

Today, it is still awaiting a dignified closure. The unfortunate death of a brilliant, young actor called for a much more sober and mature response as a mark of respect to his prodigious talent and untold grief brought to his family.