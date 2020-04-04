Why Have Indian Courts Shut Shop When We Need Them the Most?

It was disappointing to see the Chief Justice of India uncritically accept the submissions made by the Solicitor General of India to the effect that the massive surge in migration was caused by fake news.

The ‘fake news’ submission of the Solicitor General is only a cover up for the ill-thought out and irrationally executed lockdown that has inflicted unparalleled cruelty on the people of India and will, in all probability, bring the mighty Indian economy to its knees.

Fake news has nothing to do with the migration. The reality is that with the announcement of the lockdown millions of workers lost their jobs and their families are on the brink of starvation. They are unable to move out of their homes to search for petty employment, food and medicines. It is in these circumstances that the migration to their villages began. It is the failure of all Governments to provide effective feeding centres and Mohalla Clinics that led to the present exodus.