Support to Taliban: How A US Senate Bill Might Spell Trouble for Pakistan

Worse is to follow. The section on Sanctions demands that the USG similarly report to Congress on the “assistance provided to or through the government of any country or any organization providing any form of material support to the Taliban”. That means not just the government of Pakistan, but also the various bodies like the Madrassa Haqqania in Akora Khattak , as well all extremist organisations at present revelling in the Taliban victory and falling over themselves to reach Kabul.

This is followed by further details of sanctions on anyone providing paramilitary or military support, or intelligence or logistical support to the Taliban or any terrorist group operating – that last is interesting since it clearly has a broad sweep to include the Lahskar-e-Tayyba and its friends and affiliates. This particular clause is clearly related to Pakistan, and its intelligence agencies. Further are other clauses against drug trafficking, and related areas. Worse still, is the demand of stoppage of all foreign assistance to those entities or countries supporting the Taliban. Keep in mind that the US is still the largest aid donor to Pakistan, and you get the picture.

The bill is in sum, not just a Republican repartee, but a synthesis of the frustration that is apparent as criticism mounts on the nature of US withdrawal, the victorious return of the Taliban, and the ‘in your face’ triumphalism evident in Islamabad.

That anger that cuts across party lines, and is made worse as Congress hears US Generals discuss the sorry details of the Afghan withdrawal Most unusually, commentaries are now being seen in the Washington press on the toxicity of the ‘ally’ that is Pakistan.