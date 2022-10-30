Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Questioning the “self-congratulatory” tone of the Monthly Economic Review, published by the Ministry of Finance (MoF), former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in his piece, for The Indian Express, calls out the “grave dereliction of scholarly duty” by the six economists for omitting the words “unemployment, malnutrition, hunger and poverty” from the review.

He writes, "What has been said in the Review, though biased and self-congratulatory, may be forgiven because the document will be history in a few weeks. What is infuriating is the cynical and callous disregard of matters that concern millions of people. On the day he assumed the office of Prime Minister of U.K., Mr. Rishi Sunak warned of a “profound economic crisis”. Even an imperious President of China, Mr. Xi Jingping, characterized China’s economy cautiously as “resilient”.

While highlighting the unemployment rate at 8.02 percent and India’s rank in Global Hunger Index at 107 out of 121 countries, Chidambaram writes, “The Review does not pay even lip sympathy to the issues of unemployment, malnutrition, hunger and poverty. Nor does it acknowledge the strong headwinds of global slowdown, de-globalization, protectionism, high interest rates, inflation and currency depreciation.”