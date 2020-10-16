Amir Khusrao’s India: ‘Love Of Motherland Is A Part Of True Faith’

Although in almost all these works Khusrau has left behind statements which help us understand his vision and concept of India, the Nuh Sipihr appears to be the most prolific in the outflow of patriotic statements.

The Nuh Sipihr is a masnawi which was completed by Khusrau in 1318 and eulogises Mubarak Shah Khalji. It appears to reflect most perfectly the ideas of Khusrau about India which he had tried to develop in his earlier works.

This work is divided into nine chapters which correspond to the nine skies or spheres (sipihr) of the heavens. It is in the third chapter of this work that we find a long and detailed eulogy of India. Amir Khusrau proudly asserts:

“If my adversary taunts me as to why I prefer (tarjīh) Hind over other lands.”

“(I would say:) There are two reasons for this assertion (hujjat):”

“The first reason is that this land since time immemorial (has been destined)”

“To be the place of my birth (maulūd), abode (māwa) and motherland (watan)”