Some of India's Finest Urdu Poetry was Banned by the British – Here's What & Why

Writing the Preface to the catalogue of books proscribed by the Government of India, B C Bloomfield notes:

"… the British normally banned publications for two main purposes: first, they promoted criticism of the British administrations; and second, they promoted religious and/or racial strife. The proscription of publications for moral or sexual reasons seems almost never to have been the case…"

A study of the catalogue in the British Library reveals how—taken together—the books, pamphlets, periodicals, newspapers, handbills and posters in all the major Indian languages proscribed by the British government in India provide an invaluable printed archive.

There is ample material here for the study of the Indian freedom struggle during its last four decades.