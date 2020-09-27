Jaswant Singh: Suave, Skilful Negotiator Who Earned Respect of All

The death of the veteran politician, thinker, writer and former Union Minister Jaswant Singh is immeasurably saddening even though, since he had been in a coma for the last six years, he had been absent from our public space for so long.

One cannot escape the sense that India’s impoverished public life has lost someone of rare quality, one whose like will not easily be seen again.

I first met Singh when he attended a talk I gave in 1982 on the publication of my first book (my rehashed doctoral dissertation on Indian foreign policy), Reasons of State. He was a first-term Member of Parliament then, still known proudly, in recognition of his years of Army service, as Major Jaswant Singh. He was unstinting in his praise for my book and urged me to keep in touch.