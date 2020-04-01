How is India’s Fight Against COVID-19 Being Managed On the Ground?

India ordered an early embargo on international arrivals, including Indian citizens, and cancelled all domestic flights. The Indian Railways, which annually carries the equivalent of the entire world’s population, imposed draconian checks on movement. A nation-wide lockout was imposed on 25 March, banning people from leaving their homes – except in pairs, only for essential provisions and medicine.

Under the Indian Constitution, health is governed at the State level. But when it comes to epidemic control, the Health Ministry’s directives must be and indeed are observed by all states. With the enforcement of the National Disaster Management Act 2005, the administrative system has been reinforced. Indeed, political wrangling has abated considerably, as all states have understood what is at stake.