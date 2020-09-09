India’s Special Frontier Force: Made In 1962, Marketed In 2020

Question: Why did PM Modi deploy the Special Frontier Force against China?

Answer: For the same reason PM Nehru formed this ‘secret’ force in 1962.

Believe it or not, Modi has a lot in common with Nehru than anyone in the BJP or the Congress would like to acknowledge. Take the case of the SFF, for example.

The Special Frontier Force was formed in November 1962 as part of Nehru's attempt to exploit China's anxiety towards Tibet. Encouraged by Biju Patnaik, a WW2 veteran, and Bhola Nath Mullik, the then chief of Intelligence Bureau, Nehru gave a green light to recruitment of Tibetan refugees. Mullik had the support of leaders of the Tibetan resistance movement.