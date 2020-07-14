What Led To Rajasthan Crisis? Can Gehlot-Pilot Feud Bring Change? 

The immediate trigger for Pilot’s virtual revolt, that has ignited a grave political crisis, lies in an FIR registered by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police on the alleged attempt to topple the Gehlot government through horse-trading in the recent Rajya Sabha polls. Once Pilot was summoned by the SOG on 10 July for its probe into the ‘plot to destabilise the state government’, the deputy CM and his supporters saw it as a bid to defame him.

Party insiders say that Pilot was angry that the SOG probe was ‘being used by Gehlot’ to ‘create an impression’ that he was ‘working in tandem with the BJP to topple the Congress government’.

Although Gehlot loyalists point out that a similar notice was also sent to the CM to record his statement, it needs to be remembered that Gehlot holds the Home portfolio, and the police reports to him as Home Minister.