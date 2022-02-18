Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Has Backed Down, But He’s Still the Winner

The Russians were supposed to have launched an attack on Ukraine on Wednesday, according to U.S. intelligence. They didn’t. On the contrary, there have been reports of Russia withdrawing some tanks from the border.

So, has Putin chickened out? Or has the whole thing been a gigantic bluff?

On Tuesday, even as a panicked New Delhi finally advised its nationals to leave Ukraine, at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow, Putin said that Russia did not want war and had put forward proposals for negotiations. “But,” he insisted, “the question of Ukraine’s membership of NATO must be resolved now.”

Kremlin spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mocked the US and the UK saying that Tuesday “would go down in history as the day Western war propaganda failed, humiliated and destroyed without a single shot being fired.”