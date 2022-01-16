TCS Share Buy-Back Lacks Strategy, Tatas Should Spend on Disruptive Technologies

The real issue, however, is deeper than all that.

It is possible to argue that the amount the Tatas spend on the planned buy-back would be better spent strategically for the good of both the group and its shareholders because the context in which TCS is functioning is a time of unprecedented technological disruption worldwide, in which investments linked to emerging fields would be a much better way of spending the cash that is headed towards the buy-back.

Only a quarter ago, TCS's chief financial officer Samir Seksaria had said that the company would continue its investments "as per business requirements."

Now, most of TCS's current subsidiaries are essentially there to ensure geographical spread as the company expands its footprint as a global player. But what it really needs now is a global footprint – not of a geographical kind, but the technological variety.