Rinkiya ke Papa Isn’t Laughing — He’s Lamenting Bihar’s Cultural Assassination

Manoj Tiwari's 'notorious' song, ‘Rinkiya ke papa’ (Rinkiya’s father), is the latest victim of the cultural assassination that Biharis have been facing for a long time. This song has witnessed unimagined burlesque, ignominy or sneering in the last few years. Rinkiya ke papa-featuring memes have stormed every nook and cranny of the digital world. Amid this rage, therefore, it is hard to explain the gravity of this song to the ignorant but interested audience.

Those who understand Bhojpuri know that the laughter of Rinkiya ke papa shows the decaying nature of the patriarchal society in that province. Though patriarchy in Bihar is still very intact and powerful, Rinkiya ke papa, with his laughter, emerges less virile and more civilised among patriarchs.