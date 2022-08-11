Revadinomics: In India’s ‘Freebie Culture’, Biggest Question Is Accountability

‘Revadi’, or ‘Rabdi’, a popular sweet dish in India, is making headlines and has become a bone of contention between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition.

It started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that ‘Revadi’ culture, or ‘freebies’, is dangerous for the country and could lead to far-reaching economic consequences.

This was seen as a direct dig at Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has made some alleged ‘freebies’ its main election plank.

With the Congress on a decline, many political observers see the AAP as a potential threat to the BJP in the near future. It is the only regional party to have governments in two states.

A perturbed Kejriwal hit back at Modi, saying that the free education, healthcare and electricity provided by the Delhi government are not freebies but efforts to make India the ‘number one’ country in the world.