Respected Bhakts, What Kind of Hindu Rashtra Do You Aspire For?

My second query is regarding the treatment to be given to all the dissenters, now very conveniently labelled as ‘urban naxals’ and or members of the Tukde-Tukde gang. Despite my great Hindu credentials, I, and scores of students of that and preceding and succeeding generations were exposed to the writings of Karl Marx, the principal ideologue of most of the present day dissenters, along with Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar and the philosophy called liberalism.

Since the erstwhile USSR was our closest ally, books written by Karl Marx, Vladimir Lenin, Maxim Gorky, Fyodor Dostoevsky were freely available to all of us. They were the only affordable books, other than the ones written by Premchand, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan (all of them could well become urban naxals in today’s context), we could buy and read. They all instilled in us the spirit to question and dissent. Even the most admired teachers in schools and colleges never asked us to read the writings of Golwalkar or Savarkar. Not even the ones with very strong RSS leanings.