Has Govt Scored ‘Major Victory’ On Farm Laws Post-Red Fort Clash?

The Modi-Shah playbook has no room for compromise. It would be naïve then for protesting farmers to expect an outreach or a gesture of compassion from the government even as they desperately disown the violence that marred their Republic Day tractor rally and its perpetrators.

As evident from their defensive statements, leaders of the unions spearheading the two-month long agitation against the new farm laws have gone on the back foot. In their anxiety to distance themselves from the chaos that unfolded at ITO and Red Fort which left one farmer dead and at least 394 policemen injured, they have ended up sounding apologetic and vulnerable.

It’s given the government the upper hand in the ongoing battle of wits. The Modi-Shah duo fully intends to drive home this advantage and finish off a protest that has posed the most serious challenge yet to their authority and earned them a bad name internationally.