Rajasthan CM Vs Sachin Pilot: BJP is a Winner in All Scenarios

Before using labels like political opportunism one must recognise that they have not been lured by the ideological pull of the BJP. They seem to be leaving out of personal pique, a sense of being undervalued by the party. Defection should be seen as an instrument of last resort wielded chiefly to teach a lesson to the Congress leadership and to spite their political rivals in the party. As Jyotiraditya Scindia’s hyperbolic statement “Tiger abhi zinda hai (Tiger is still alive)” suggests, this is a wounded tiger’s mind set – it will not go down without taking a few victims and inflicting considerable damage. It suggests that intra-party disputes could not be resolved either within the party organisation or by its central leadership.

So even if the Congress retains its government under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, as seems increasingly possible, it is still advantage BJP. The crises in MP and Rajasthan expose the organisational deficiencies of the Congress. It should prioritise putting its house in order before blaming rivals for all its woes. Allowing a free-for-all only sends out the signal that there are neither effective arbitration mechanisms in the party nor a mature central leadership.