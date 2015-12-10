Rajaji’s Free Market Ideology: What if India Had Taken His Path?

India’s first Indian Governor General (1948-50), Chakravarti Rajagopalachari was a man who is today more remembered for his elegant and simple rendering in English of the Mahabharata (1951) and Ramayana (1957). But Rajagopalachari, popularly known as Rajaji, should be known today as the first to warn against a state-controlled and centrally planned economy, naïve notions of Fabian socialism.

In 1957, Rajaji drew apart from Jawaharlal Nehru over his economic and political prescriptions for India. India consequently came to be governed by a combination of protectionist, import substitution, Fabian socialism and social democracy-inspired policies.