Pulwama Attack: It’s Time Pak Understood Anguish & Anger in India

But as soon as the terrible news from Pulwama came in, India suddenly closed ranks. In a gesture that has been widely appreciated, Priyanka Gandhi cancelled her press conference and mourned the martyrdom of our jawans. The following morning, Rahul Gandhi, again in a gesture that earned much acclaim, announced in a brief press meet that both his party and the entire Opposition stand in full support of the Armed Forces and also, most importantly, “our government”.

There is a highly educative motto in the Mahabharata − “Vayam Panchadhikam Shatam (We are not five or hundred, but 105)”.

As is well known, the epic is all about a dispute in the Kuru family between five Pandava brothers and their 100 Kaurava cousins. However, when there is an aggression by an external enemy, who is about to vanquish the Kauravas, Yudhishthir, the wise leader of Pandavas, exhorts his younger brothers: “When we are fighting amongst ourselves, we are five Pandavas versus 100 Kauravas. But when an external enemy attacks us, we must become a united force of 105 to defeat the common foe.”

For how long India’s political parties will remain united, especially with crucial parliamentary elections round the corner, is unknown. But the initial signs are good.