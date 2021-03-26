2021 Puducherry Polls: Will Voters Get to Elect Leaders ‘Freely’?

It is important to note that the Act of 1963 extensively adopts the provisions of Part VI of the Constitution which lay down the powers and functions of the Governor, Council of Ministers, Legislature etc, of ‘the states’ with some exceptions.

Similarly, the Rules of Business of the Government of Pondicherry, 1963 states under Rule 6(2) that the ‘Minister in-charge of the department shall be primarily responsible for the disposal of business pertaining to that department.’

It is only logical that the minister can be ‘responsible’ only for things he is ‘empowered’ to do.

In June 2017, the Ministry of Home Affairs provided certain clarifications to the chief minister. By highlighting certain points in the clarification, the office of the LG jubilantly interpreted that the Council is subordinate to her.

Some such points are:

Under Rule 21(5) of Business Rules, the LG can call for papers relating to any case

LG would have the power to call for the file of any particular case

LG could, as a measure of courtesy, request the CM and any Cabinet colleague to update him on any doubt or query which the LG may have

However, Article 167 of the Constitution gives such powers even to the Governor of the state. The provision puts the onus on the chief minister to communicate all decisions of his Council to the governor, and to furnish all information as the governor may call for.

If the power of the governor under Article 167 does not mean overriding the decisions of the chief minister and his colleagues, then the identical power of the LG in Puducherry also does not mean such overriding power.