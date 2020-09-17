PM Modi Wants Children to be ‘Fluent’: Is it Achievable & Enough?

PM Narendra Modi said that a grade 3 child should attain oral reading fluency of 30-35 words per minute to understand the texts s/he is reading. ORF is a very critical skills in early days of literacy acquisition and is calculated as number of correct words read by a child in one minute.

Let’s understand by an example, if a child reads a texts 50 words in one minute but he is able to read correctly only 39 words, then his oral reading fluency is 39 words per minute. Fluency includes three components - speed, accuracy and expression.

Renowned researcher Helen Abadzi, who worked with World bank and UNESCO on oral reading fluency, tells “The faster one reads a message, the more time one has to put it into the working memory, connect it with prior knowledge, and thus understand it. People who read beyond a minimum speed can understand the text because the mind is able to hold a message long enough in working memory, contemplate it and bring out of long-term memory relevant knowledge to interpret it”.

What is the ideal rate at which a child would be able to understand a text s/he is reading in Indian languages?