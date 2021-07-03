How PM Modi Helped Determine the Outcome of a British Election

Narendra Modi made a surprise campaign appearance this week in a Parliamentary by-election in the north of England. Not in person - but on a leaflet. And not extolling his statesmanship and international standing - but by presenting him more as an ogre.

The party that issued that leaflet - the Labour Party, which is in opposition at the national level but was defending the seat where the by-election was held - won the contest. But only just. The result was announced on Friday morning - the margin of victory was 323 votes out of more than 30,000 cast.

With a majority that thin, every little drop of political advantage can be crucial. India's Prime Minister has helped determine the outcome of an election on the other side of the world, but in a manner which underlines just how globally controversial he has become.