What Makes Faiz Timeless and Accessible to Lay Urdu Readers?

Faiz produced seven volumes of verse. His first collection, Naqsh-e-Faryadi (Imploring Imprints, published in 1941 while he was still in Amritsar, but written over a period of ten years) shows a strange intermingling of the romantic and revolutionary. It reflects the aches of a sensitive, somewhat sheltered young man, but also the sorrows of the world. The early poems have a haunting, dreamlike quality, such as Mere Nadeem, Husn aur Maut, Aaj ki Raat. This trance was broken as he came in contact with Marxists and increasingly influenced by social realism.

In Mujhse Pahli Si Muhabbat Mere Mahboob Na Mang (My Beloved, Don’t Ask Me To Love You as I Once Did), for instance, the poet acknowledges the heart-tugging beauty of the beloved, but talks of the other sorrows of the world which claim his attention. He juxtaposes the beloved’s beauty against the miseries and ugliness of the world, a world which has hunger, disease and deprivation, a world that can never let him love her as he once did, for a love that is divorced from social reality is too individualistic, too meaningless:

Aur bhi dukh hain samane mein mohabbat ke siwa

Raahatein aur bhi hain wasl ki raahat ke siwa

(There are other sorrows too apart from love

And other pleasures too apart from that of union)