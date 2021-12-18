PMO ‘Meet’ With EC: Modi Govt Has Hollowed Out All Autonomous Bodies

If there were any lingering doubt about the extent to which the overweening power of the Central government has corroded the checks and balances prescribed in the Constitution of India, the recent summons by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) will have dispelled them. India is now clearly a nation in the thrall of its executive branch.

The summons was transformed into an ‘informal’ meeting between the Principal Secretary at the PMO and CEC Sushil Chandra (plus his two deputies), but that it took place at the former’s behest is not just a glaring departure from appropriate protocol. It raises serious questions both about the separation of constitutional powers and the overbearing influence the executive seeks to wield over the responsibilities meant to be exercised by autonomous public institutions.