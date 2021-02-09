Farmers Protest: Why India Needs Modi to Be Pragmatic, Not Adamant

Modi created a new full-form for FDI – Foreign Destructive Ideology. In his speech on 8 February at Dhekiajuli in northern Assam's Sonitpur district, Modi incredulously claimed that an international conspiracy had been hatched to "defame" Indian tea. He was certainly angered by criticism levelled at the Centre's handling of the farmers' stir by several international celebrities.

Paradoxically, the external affairs minister, S Jaishankar, had told columnist and international affairs expert C Raja Mohan at a public interaction in November 2019 his (or the country's) "reputation is not decided by a newspaper in New York." This was in response to a question regarding escalating criticism of Indian policies, be it CAA or Kashmir, outside the country.

But the hurt this time showed and not just through Modi's exasperation. The normally reticent MEA, which does not respond to criticism of all and sundry, too, put out a statement that revealed Indian incense to the rising tide of international criticism.

Blaming international forces for the government's intensifying woes, that Modi has resorted to in the past too, has a long tradition in the country. It is indicative of leaders losing their grip. Indira Gandhi in the 1970s and 1980s raised the spectre of the ubiquitous "foreign hand" when the going got rough. At a public rally in Calcutta (as the city was then known) in March 1976 she said criticism of foreign elements would not succeed for "the more they try to suppress us or oppose us, the more strong and united we will be."

Later, after her return in 1980, with the situation in Punjab, Assam, and some other states, deteriorating, she raised the bogey constantly. Her son, Rajiv Gandhi, too, often mentioned the 'invisible' foreign hand to defame his regime and weaken India, especially after Swedish Radio broke the story regarding alleged kickbacks in the Bofors deal.

Even the normally genial Manmohan Singh alleged that some foreign NGOs, especially from the US, had been backing the agitation against the Kudankulam nuclear power plant, which India was building with Russian assistance.

But while these allegations enabled Indira Gandhi or the others that followed to close her ranks, it did precious little in warding off the threat from rising disenchantment and genuine anti-India groups in Punjab.

Modi has a political challenge on hand and it will take an infallible strategy to get the farmers' agitation to either be withdrawn, or for it to fritter away.