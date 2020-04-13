PM Modi Leads War On COVID-19, Amit Shah Handling Everything Else

Where is Amit Shah? The question has been puzzling Shah baiters since the coronavirus pandemic swamped us. As the man in charge of the nodal ministry for disaster management (the pandemic has been officially notified as a national disaster), surely Shah should have been leading from the front. Or at least been visible on television, in social media, directing operations, briefing the press, doing whatever it is New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and other leaders in COVID-19-affected areas are doing to reassure their worried people.

Why, Shah was missing from all public platforms even when the country clapped in unison for our medical warriors at the frontlines on March 22, the day of the Janata curfew. A man who tweets on everything under sun did not post a single picture of himself participating in that day’s national applause which had been mandated by no less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.