Modi’s B’desh Visit Overlooked Illegal Migration – The Root of NRC

Another could be that the visit was not a regular bilateral visit and Prime Minister Modi was invited to the gala celebration of Bangladesh’s independence as a recognition of India's role in the country's liberation war of 1971. India had provided humanitarian and military support to the freedom-loving people of the country.

Considering the occasion, India avoided raising any issue that might dampen the feeling of warmth and bonhomie.

Notably, the bilateral relations faced a spell of uneasiness over the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which included its ministers cancelling visits to India. To manage the backlash, India had to assure Bangladesh that none of those identified under NRC would be deported to that country.