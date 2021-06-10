Is Modi Govt ‘Using’ Petrol-Diesel Hike to Boost Its Revenue?

Petrol prices crossed Rs 100 per litre in Mumbai on 1 June 2021. The prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked at least 20 times since elections to 4 states and 1 union territory concluded on 29 April.

On 9 June, the petrol price in Delhi stood at Rs 95.56 per litre, and in Mumbai at Rs 101.76. The price of diesel in the national capital is Rs 86.47 per litre, and in Mumbai it’s Rs 93.85 per litre.