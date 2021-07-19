Pegasus: Illegal Surveillance Doesn't Protect National Security, Poses Threat

A report on Sunday, 18 July, revealed that Israel-made spyware Pegasus had purportedly been used to spy on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of over 40 senior journalists, Opposition leaders, government officials, and rights activists.

As the story surfaces, the conversation around privacy will surface with it. But there is another aspect to it – that of national security.

The government will refuse to divulge information on who was spied on and who were the people sifting through these calls and messages of journalists claiming it’s a national security secret, but what’s clear is that the people surveilled were chosen for political considerations.