‘The Bubble Called Arnab Has Burst. Is BJP Up Next?’ Pawan Khera

When you close your eyes and visualise Arnab Goswami, the image that comes to mind is that of a man going over the top to proclaim himself as the greatest living patriot on earth. He wouldn’t just stop at that. He appointed himself as the govt appointed distributor of certificates of patriotism to every other Indian who was either opposed to the government or worse if he or she was a non-Hindu.

Arnab Goswami, through his brand of media (I am sorry, I cannot bring myself to calling it journalism) ‘became the ruling regime’s mouthpiece’ in a sense.

From the chats it becomes clear, Arnab manipulated TRPs for himself and public opinion for the ruling dispensation – alas, both are turning out to be fake.

If Noam Chomsky wants to see a textbook example of ‘manufacturing consent’ by a regime, he should consider looking at today’s India.