Manzoor Pashteen Arrested: ‘They Can Kill Me But Not the Movement’

“It is an honour for me to be persecuted for the cause of my nation and my people,” says a smiling Manzoor Pashteen, with his hands in shackles, while waiting at the court where he’d been taken. He adds: “My people write songs for me, and you think I would mind wearing these (the chains) for them?”.

Then, as usual, he requests his companions and supporters to remain calm and peaceful. The young, pacifist leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) — a movement described by the former member of the Pakistani Parliament, Bushra Gohar as “a continuation of Fakhre Afghan Bacha Khan’s non-violent struggle” — has been arrested along with other five members of the movement.