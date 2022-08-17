Pakistan’s Waziristan Protests Show How the Country Is at War With Itself

The Pakistani army has released some vicious TTP leaders to Kabul, offering political space, while demanding that TTP give up its weapons and organisation. That’s highly unlikely, especially now. No TTP leader worth his salt is going to trust the Pakistanis after the killing of Khorasani. The peace talks themselves have expanded, bringing in elders from not only South Waziristan but also Malakand, which adjoins the deep north of Pakistan, where they seem to want virtual autonomy.

The problem then comes back to the fear of a future ‘Pashtunistan’ taking shape slowly. The people don’t want the Pakistanis, the terrorists don’t want Rawalpindi, and even the Afghan Taliban refuse to recognise the Durand Line. It's fast going out of Islamabad’s control, due to, ironically, its own actions. Years ago, the then-Chief of Army Staff, General Kayani, warned everyone that Pakistan’s greatest threat was internal rather than external. What he should have said was that Pakistan’s inability to live peacefully with its neighbours was rebounding on itself. The people's protests in Waziristan are only another instance of a crumbling state, at war with itself, and its economy in ruins.