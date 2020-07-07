Amid COVID, 500 Pakistani Hindus Await Reunion With Indian Kin

The Quint has also received several SOS videos of stranded persons, addressed to the Government of India, and Member of Parliament from Indore, Shankar Lalwani, seeking immediate help and repatriation.

“My mother was granted Indian citizenship last year (2019). Since most of our relatives are in Pakistan, my marriage was solemnised with a Pakistani girl earlier this year right before lockdown in February, and she is pregnant, and we are stranded in Pakistan,” Avinash Talreja, who usually lives in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, but is currently stranded in Pakistan, told The Quint.

He says: