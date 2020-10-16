Is Pakistan Using Moeed Yusuf As ‘Front Desk’ For ‘India-Bashing’?

But if true, then Moeed’s whole position was calculated to make sure such a dialogue does not take place. As former Senator Farhatullah Babar observes, “A ‘scholar,’ diplomat and an effective civilian policy-maker would neither lay down publicly pre-conditions for talks nor would he accept hook line and sinker a brief prepared for him somewhere else…”

In short, there is no ‘Naya’ Pakistan. It’s the same show as before, with the same inept people, and a little more brilliantine on the hair.