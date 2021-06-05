Pakistan is Under Military Dictatorship: When Will World See This?

Imran Khan’s lust for the PM’s sherwani has led to an ever more complete military takeover of the country: be it politics, the economy, the media, the public sector enterprises, delivery of justice, or even the senate and the parliament.

The speaker and deputy speakers of the National Assembly, as well as Chairman Senate are all parachuters, who take dictation from a serving army colonel who is known to “run” the assemblies. No business of the house, bills, motions or voting takes place without his direction.

The question that has now arisen is: Will the army step back or change its tack after the international outcry at Hamid being banned from his show? No.

Because of its track record on such matters, I do not expect to see the Pakistan army change its tactics or strategy.

It has linear institutional thinking, and stock responses to everything and everyone it considers weaker than itself: use of force and fear. It has become so blindsided because of its own sense of power that it cannot see the terrible reputational damage it has caused itself. And this is because the impunity the army enjoys under this government has made it so smug, that it flaunts it.

Only a few examples of the naked show of power by the army are General Bajwa’s “briefings” to anchor persons openly flaying opposition politicians, and the former DGISPR’s tweets, including the one declaring victory on Election Day!