Pak Hosts OIC Meeting: Islamabad Misses the Mark – the World Has Moved On

It’s a setting made for him – a podium addressing the top bureaucrats of the Islamic world, even as his Army marches in an impressive parade to celebrate “Pakistan Day”. This day, 23 March, is marked to commemorate the passing of the Lahore Resolution in 1940, when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire.

The address is to the 48th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which is being held – to the delight of the Foreign Office – in Islamabad. And the man of the hour is, of course, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has long fancied himself as a leader of the Islamic world. And he got the Chinese Foreign Minister to attend. Khan’s cup appears full. Or maybe not.