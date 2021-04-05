How Pakistan & China Are Using ‘Fake IDs’ to Sell Propaganda

Another scandal in fact, around the same time, deflagrated in France. The infamous CGTN, that has just obtained authorisation from the Superior Audiovisual Council to broadcast in France, after being kicked out of the UK, published an interview with a French freelance journalist, Laurene Beaumond. An interview titled ‘My Xinjiang: Stop the Tyranny of Fake News’.

Beaumond who, according to CGTN, has two degrees from Sorbonne and a Masters in journalism, and has worked with all the major media in France and lived for at least seven years in Xijang, was very ‘straightforward’. ‘Has the world gone mad?’ she asked. ‘Concentration camps’, ‘sterilisation of women’, ‘forced labour’, ‘cultural erasure’, ‘genocide’... Where do these terms come from, which refer to the darkest hours in human history? So, what is this parody of a lawsuit being made against China from a distance, without any concrete proof, without any valid testimony, by individuals who have never set foot in this region of the world,’ she questioned.